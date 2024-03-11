Here's What Made The 1957 Pontiac Bonneville So Iconic

You don't see many 1957 Pontiac Bonnevilles on the road these days. In fact, you never did. Only 630 Bonnevilles were produced for the first model year, but those 630 vehicles ensured thousands of later models would be produced for decades. The Bonneville embodied the old auto industry proverb: "You can sell a young man's car to an old man but you can't sell an old man's car to a young man."

That was the problem that Pontiac faced when new general manager Semon "Bunkie" Knudsen took over the struggling brand in 1956. Despite its longtime history of building powerful, underappreciated muscle cars, Pontiac had a reputation for reliable, conservative, unexciting transport. The brand was a bad match for the economic boom of the '50s, with the WWII generation taking over an ever-expanding chunk of the car market and seeking fun wheels. Something had to change. Knudsen worked with his new heads of engineering, E.M. Estes and John DeLorean, to create a vehicle as innovative in its style as its engineering.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC BY-SA 2.0]