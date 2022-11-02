The Most Expensive Pontiac Ever Sold Was A Space-Age Sports Racer

In the early 1950s, the term "space age" meant something far different than it does today. There was no NASA. We had not sent men to the moon yet. Even "The Jetsons" were several years away from showing us futuristic flying automobiles. Today, we have the ISS orbiting the planet, and it's been so long since we went to the moon that going back is a big deal. We now have little robots scurrying about the surface of Mars, and SpaceX and Blue Origin send rockets into space so often it's become mundane.

Harley Earl is credited with being the very first designer that literally changed how cars were designed for the entire industry. He is the father of the Corvette, and his list of accomplishments is the stuff of legend. During his 31-year tenure at General Motors, he was the Vice President of Design in the early 50s — a time when the future of automobiles was at a tipping point. In particular, he thought GM's line of Pontiac cars "was a fuddy-duddy outfit" that needed a facelift... a "racing image."

Earl was said to have watched the race cars shattering world land speed records at Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats and had an idea. He instructed then-GM designers Homer LaGasse and Paul Gilland to build a prototype that at least looked like it belonged alongside the Pontiac-powered racers he saw on the salt flats. He wanted a vehicle that evoked Le Mans-style race cars, with a hint of Corvette sprinkled in (via Sports Car Market).