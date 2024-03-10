Oldsmobile 455 Vs Pontiac 455: What's The Difference?

The golden age of the muscle car ended in the mid-1970s after the 1973 oil crisis and emissions restrictions were put into effect. No longer could these smaller sports cars be packed with these gigantic V8 engines to give them a ridiculous amount of power. Due to being from a bygone era, the engines from that time have become something of a legend to gearheads with a particular rose-colored affinity for that in-your-face power of American automobiles from the era.

Many different automobile companies created their own hulking V8 engines; sometimes, one manufacturer would develop several different engines of the same size for different brands. For instance, General Motors once owned both Pontiac and Oldsmobile, and each company had its own distinct 455 V8 engine. You might think that GM would want to standardize across all its brands as a cost-saving measure or to make production a little more seamless, but that wasn't the case.

While the two 455 V8 engines had similarities and a comparable amount of time in production, GM let its two brands tailor these massive engines to what they needed for each company's line of muscle cars.

[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]