Pontiac 400 Vs Chevrolet 400 Engines: What's The Difference?

Chevrolet and Pontiac were both owned by General Motors until the company discontinued Pontiac in 2010, with Chevrolet still going strong today. It's not uncommon for GM to share designs and parts across their brands. For example, the Chevy Silverado is essentially the same truck as the GMC Sierra. However, this is not always true, even when the names of these things are quite similar.

From the mid-1950s to the early 1970s, muscle cars and V8 engines were all the rage, with a lot of people wanting a machine that mixed style and power to cruise around in. Chevrolet and Pontiac had each developed its own V8s in the mid-1950s to fuel that desire. With Chevrolet, it had the small block "Mighty Mouse" engines and big block "rat" engines, and while Pontiac didn't have those distinctions between models, it was still cranking out V8s to keep up.

Both companies would come to release a V8 with a 400 cubic inch displacement. First was Pontiac in 1967, with Chevrolet following in 1970. You may think that two engines essentially made by the same company, which are both called a 400, would be the same engine. That is not the case.

[Featured image by GPS 56 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]