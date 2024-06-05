7 Of The Most Iconic Pontiac Muscle Cars Ever Made, And What They're Worth Today

In the halcyon days of cheap, plentiful gas and nary a concern for environmental protection, Detroit pushed out some of the biggest and baddest cars to ever grace America's roadways. There was no replacement for displacement, and iconic cars paired with powerful big block engines sent car lovers into a frenzy. Even today, classic muscle cars remain in serious demand, and they aren't making any more of them.

The first generation, 1964-½ Ford Mustang, technically a pony car — a compact chassis with V8 power — kickstarted the American muscle craze. However, another company hit the scene just a little bit earlier. Pontiac, now defunct, first harnessed the desire for powerful engines in mid-sized cars just a half year earlier. While the Mustang began production halfway through 1964, Pontiac got the jump on it with perhaps the first true muscle car: the Pontiac Tempest.

Pontiac held its own through the golden age of muscle car production, churning out iconic models that more than kept up with the best offerings of the competition. Names like the Tempest, Trans Am, and GTO still make the mouths of gearheads everywhere water. Unfortunately, these original cars are only becoming more rare. With the scarcity comes the accompanying price hikes that make them just as pricey as they are desired. Join us as we take a look at some of Pontiac's most iconic muscle offerings and examine how much they're fetching on the market today.