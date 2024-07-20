What Did The WS6 Package Add To The Pontiac Firebird?

The Pontiac Firebird and its Trans Am specialty package are among the defunct brand's most iconic vehicles. Throughout their run, the WS6 performance package was a staple, primarily for the Trans Am and other higher trim levels like the Firebird Formula.

The WS6 package was offered off and on for certain models from 1978 until the tragic discontinuation of the Firebird family in 2002 (Pontiac itself disappearing less than a decade later in 2010). The GTA and Formula trims of the third generation included this upgrade as standard, both being premium-spec versions of the base Firebird.

As with many other classic pony cars, certain WS6-equipped Firebirds have become desirable collector's items — a relic of a formidable time in automobile history. The different versions of the WS6 package enhanced suspension and aesthetics as well as raw power, making for valuable additions to the Pontiac lineup. Let's explore when the package was introduced, how it evolved over the years, and how long it was available for the broader Firebird family.

[Image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | cropped and resized |CC BY-SA 2.0]