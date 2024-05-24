5 Classic Pontiac Cars We Want To See Come Back

With a fiery phoenix on the hood and decades of history behind it, the Pontiac Firebird is an obvious first choice for a Pontiac that deserves a resurrection. One of Pontiac's most iconic cars, the Firebird was a two-door coupe based on the Chevrolet Camaro. The Firebird and Camaro weren't quite the same car, but they were close relatives their entire lives. Both debuted in the late 1960s, sharing the General Motors F-body platform. They shared engines and platforms over the years, remaining closely related until they were both discontinued in 2002. But it's not the first time Chevrolet stopped producing the Camaro, and it probably won't be the last.

Chevy killed the Camaro in 2002, then brought it back in 2010, giving it new life for over a decade until they said goodbye to it again last year. Of course, they admitted that it was "not the end of the Camaro's story," so it's not hard to imagine that the Firebird could come back too. The natural form for a Firebird would be to coexist with the Camaro and share powertrains, with the potential for GM to add unique suspension components or styling to give it a distinct personality. Performance variants would be a natural inclusion for any Firebird/Camaro lineup, and a potential top-of-the-line Trans Am model could be in the cards, too. Of course, we'd want some sort of screaming chicken on the hood.