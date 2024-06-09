Pontiac's 301 Turbo Engine: Was It As Bad As We Remember?

The Pontiac 301 Turbo engine was available in the 1980 and 1981 Pontiac Firebirds. While most were installed in the Trans Am, some can be found in the Firebird Formula. The 301 Turbo engine story is best understood against the background of emissions controls, GM's loss of market share as it struggled against the rising tide of imported cars entering the country, and the final attempt of GM's divisions to preserve their unique identities during these turbulent times.

The 1970 Clean Air Act and the formation of the EPA affected the products of the Detroit automakers during that decade. Tightening emissions regulations were strangling the high-performance car segment. Higher fuel prices were one more nail in the coffin of high-horsepower, low fuel-economy engines. Pontiac lost its big-block engines after the 1979 model year and needed something powerful to fill the gap.

Pontiac engineers wanted a small-block engine unique to Pontiac and suited to the performance image of the top-level Firebirds. All they had was an economy-oriented 301 V8. Inspired by Buick's recently released V6 Turbo, Pontiac proceeded to strengthen and then turbocharge the 301 V8.

The Pontiac 301 Turbo engine featured a thicker block, four-barrel carburetor, strengthened internal parts, hotter camshaft, and a reduced 7.6:1 compression ratio (subsequently lowered to 7.5:1 in 1981) to allow for the added pressure of turbocharging. The turbocharger used was an oil-cooled Garrett AIResearch TBO-305 with nine pounds of boost. The 301 Turbo was rated at 210 horsepower.

