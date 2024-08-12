5 Of The Most Hated Pontiac Models Ever Made

It has been almost 15 years since General Motors made the decision to shutdown Pontiac. In 2009 the company was facing a monumental bankruptcy and needed to make severe operational cuts across the board in order to shore up finances. Consequently the effort to salvage the company through restructuring came at the expense of one of the most legendary and innovative brands in American automotive history. Yet a quick glance at Pontiac's work in more recent decades shows that the brand's demise may have already been written on the wall well before GM had to slash its way through a financial catastrophe.

The combined impact of the strict emissions regulations enforced in the Clean Air Act and the OPEC oil crisis in the '70s marked the beginning of Pontiac's downward spiral. From that point onward the brand created a series of inadequate, unpopular, and poorly performing models that contributed to its eventual demise. Listed below are five of the most disliked models that Pontiac sold on the market.