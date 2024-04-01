All About The 1970 Pontiac LeMans

The last of the true Pontiac LeMans rolled off showroom floors in the United States in 1981. Despite running into a stop sign in America, the LeMans continued to be made in Canada until 1983 and oddly reappeared back in the States as a weird foreign amalgam in 1987. To understand what made the 1970 model so special, we need first to peel back the layers of what led up to it.

By 1993 (and if we're being honest, 1981), the LeMans had become so watered down from the muscley DNA-laced car it once had been in its heyday that it was wholly unrecognizable. Many people likely have no idea that the legendary LeMans was more than just their granddaddy's gas-guzzling sedan, their dad's cheap economy import, or a famous endurance race in France.

The first LeMans name appeared in 1961 as the highest trim level option on Pontiac's coupe and ragtop Tempest, which at the time was a compact "economy" car developed to compete with the "people's car," the Volkswagen Beetle, which at the time was selling more than 1 million units a year.

The Tempest was so successful Motor Trend named it "Car of The Year" in '61, calling it one of the most advanced vehicles built in America in the last 20 years. Meanwhile, the LeMans trim turned out to be so popular that Pontiac decided to make it into its own car model starting in 1963.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]