5 Iconic Chevy Models From The 1980s

You don't have to be an automobile enthusiast or expert to appreciate the significance of the Chevrolet brand. Chevy was founded in 1911 by Belgian-born race driver Louis Chevrolet and William Durant, who had just been removed from his position as chairman of General Motors. The two men were familiar with each other from Chevrolet's time as a successful driver for Buick, the company Durant had managed in the century's early years. Chevy has produced more than 200 million vehicles since then, including the Suburban, which debuted in 1935 and has the longest uninterrupted production run of any vehicle in history.

The Chevrolet Suburban is currently in its twelfth generation and shares space on dealership lots with other familiar nameplates like the Malibu, Tahoe, Blazer, and Silverado. The 1980s were by no means prime years for U.S. automakers, who were still adjusting to major changes in the industry from the prior decade. These included a shift from leaded to unleaded gasoline that was mandated beginning in June of 1974 and Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standards, which were instituted in 1975.

The period from the mid-'70s to the mid-'80s is often referred to as the "malaise era," a term coined by industry journalist Murilee Martin. Although this period saw the production of some underwhelming vehicles, Chevy managed to crank out some models in the '80s that deserve recognition for their performance, styling, and cultural significance.

[Featured image by Elise240SX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY 4.0]