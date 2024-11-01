5 Of The Best Looking Mustang Models Ever Built By Ford

Henry Ford's first mass-produced car was the Model T, which helped bring passenger cars to the masses in the early 20th Century. The Ford Motor Company is still going strong, with global sales to dealerships topping 4.4 million vehicles last year. Almost half of those sales were in the United States, and more than 750,000 of those were of F-series pickup trucks. One of Ford's other long-time favorites is the Mustang. This model debuted in the mid-'60s, and the 2024 edition kicked off the Mustang's seventh generation.

Throughout the Mustang's roughly six decades of drawing customers to Ford dealerships, it has undergone major mechanical and cosmetic changes, some of which were more popular than others. We're focusing entirely on looks for the purposes of this list, so excuse the presence of the 1974-78 second-generation "Malaise era" Mustang, which was a functional disappointment but has a shape that has grown on us over the years.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY SA 2.0]