5 Of The Best Looking Mustang Models Ever Built By Ford
Henry Ford's first mass-produced car was the Model T, which helped bring passenger cars to the masses in the early 20th Century. The Ford Motor Company is still going strong, with global sales to dealerships topping 4.4 million vehicles last year. Almost half of those sales were in the United States, and more than 750,000 of those were of F-series pickup trucks. One of Ford's other long-time favorites is the Mustang. This model debuted in the mid-'60s, and the 2024 edition kicked off the Mustang's seventh generation.
Throughout the Mustang's roughly six decades of drawing customers to Ford dealerships, it has undergone major mechanical and cosmetic changes, some of which were more popular than others. We're focusing entirely on looks for the purposes of this list, so excuse the presence of the 1974-78 second-generation "Malaise era" Mustang, which was a functional disappointment but has a shape that has grown on us over the years.
The first-generation fastback Mustang is a true classic
Ford got it right the first time with the Mustang's original design, a timeless shape with clean lines and an imposing front end. The legendary pony car was unveiled in April of 1964 at the World's Fair in New York and sold 22,000 units on the first day it was available to customers. Later in the year, a fastback was added to the convertibles and notchbacks already on dealership lots, and this vintage and style of Mustang remains one of our all-time favorite designs from any carmaker.
The introduction of the fastback Mustang in the fall helped boost first-year sales to 681,000 cars — almost seven times what Ford had anticipated. By the following spring, the one millionth Mustang had rolled off the assembly line, and the car had already achieved icon status. 1965 and 1966 fastback Mustangs were available with one of four engines: a 200 cubic inch inline-six and one of three 289-inch V8s. The C-code V8 had a two-barrel carburetor and produced 200 horsepower, and the A-code and K-code four-barrel topped engines put out 215 and 271 horsepower, respectively. First-generation fastback Mustangs are still hot, fetching an average of just over $51,000 over the past five years.
the 1969 Mustang Mach 1 was a movie star
The green 1968 Mustang Fastback driven by Steve McQueen in "Bullitt" is one of the most famous cars in movie history, and the lone film car that survived has a fascinating post-production story. Decades after "Bullitt" played in theaters, a 1969 Mustang in the same body style had a prominent role in "John Wick." The 2014 action flick starred Keanu Reeves in the title role, a retired hit man who is mourning the death of his wife when Russian gangsters steal his prized 1969 Mustang and murder his dog. The car is referred to as a 429 Boss Mustang in the film, but is actually a Mach 1, as evidenced by the hood scoop that was only used on that variant.
The other tell is the automatic transmission that is clearly shown in the 2017 sequel; the 429 Boss only came with a stick shift. The '69 Mach 1 had a 428 cubic inch Cobra Jet V8 that produced 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, but made the car a bit heavy at the long front end. Its stance was low and fierce, though, and the vents in the rear fenders accented the subtle ridges that ran nearly the length of this model's sides.
the 1971-73 Mustang was big and beautiful
In its first decade, the Mustang grew larger on three occasions: in 1967, 1969, and 1971. By that third update, American automakers were working under newly emerging fuel economy and emissions standards, so engines got smaller even as the bodies got bigger. The 1971-73 Mustangs continued the late '60s trend of long noses and short tails, and these models are known as "Big Horse" Mustangs for their length of almost 16 feet and axles that stretched more than five feet each. The Boss version was ditched after the '71 model year, as was the 429 cubic inch V8. The 351 stayed on as the top engine option, but a reduction in the compression ratio to 9.2:1 dropped its output to 275 horsepower.
Although Big Horse Mustangs originally didn't sell as well as the 1960s models, they have a devoted following more than 50 years after their release. A Facebook owner's group boasts more than 10,000 members, and 1971-73 Mustangs have sold for an average of almost $38,000 over the past five years, according to Classic.com.
The much-maligned Mustang II deserves a second look
The second-generation Mustang that appeared in 1974 was a stark reversal from the creeping bloat that had overtaken Ford's pony car in previous years. Dubbed the Mustang II, it was a concession to the new guidelines that killed the American muscle car and forced automakers to make more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly models. At the risk of angering speed-oriented Mustang purists, it's time we recognize the Mustang II for its sleek, elegant design. The model more than earned its reputation as a disappointment in terms of performance, but the Mustang II might have saved the nameplate from extinction.
The smaller second-generation Mustang arrived almost simultaneously with the Organization of Petroleum Export Companies (OPEC) oil embargo that literally forced Americans into more fuel-efficient cars, and it won Motor Trend's Car of the year Award en route to selling 386,000 units in its first year. The Mustang II was built on an elongated Pinto platform but got a European-inspired body design, with graceful curves and tapered front and rear ends. The King Cobra variant shown above was particularly striking, with a gloss black coat and red piping highlighting its edges. The lack of V8 engines have kept Mustang IIs in the back of the barn with most Ford fans, though. They have sold for an average of less than $19,000 over the past five years.
The fifth-generation Mustang was a throwback to the '60s
Although the third-generation Fox Body Mustang that was made from 1979 through 1993 has plenty of fans, its now-dated styling screams "1980s" and wasn't much different from many other models of the era. The Mustang stayed on a larger version of the Fox platform through 2004, but the next year Ford brought out a new Mustang with a look reminiscent of the original that lasted all the way to 2014. The S197 fifth-generation Mustang had the blunted front end and sloping fastback rear of the early models, but featured up-to-date, powerful engines.
The base powerplant was a 4.0-liter V6 that made 210 horsepower, while the Boss Mustang made a comeback in 2012, complete with a 440-horsepower V8, quadruple exhausts, and Brembo brakes to reel in all that power. The S197 got a 2010 mid-cycle refresh and only stayed in production through 2014, but this model still has a place in our hearts thanks to its retro looks.
