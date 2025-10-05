German cars are known for a lot of things. They're somehow no-frills, straight-to-business vehicles that are still very over-engineered. They flash a closed-lip smile and give a curt nod to their passengers as they comfortably cruise the autobahn, likely wearing a color somewhere between black and white. They're also very fast, and each of the big three German automakers — Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW — have a special trim level dedicated to performance. Audi has its RS line, which stands for "RennSport" in German (and "racing sport" in English). Mercedes has AMG, which stands for the German mouthful, "Aufrecht Mechler and Großaspach," (the names and birthplace of AMG's founders), and BMW has M.

But what is M? According to BMW, M is "the most powerful letter" and simply stands for motorsport. Created in 1972, the M division was meant to expand the brand's offerings to include more performance-oriented cars, with its first creation being the BMW M1. Over time, the division grew, and its catalogue expanded along with its capabilities. Cars like the M5 and M Roadster put BMW on the map as a real power player on track days and in professional motorsports alike, but there is perhaps no M car more famous or recognizable than the M3. Since its inception, the M3 has been the poster child for the M division, and it's a staple in this lineage of horsepower and lap times. Here's every BMW M3 generation ranked by horsepower.