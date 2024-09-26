Which BMW M3 Years Had The S65 Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?

The BMW M3 represents the pinnacle of 3 Series performance, and thus, it traditionally features powerful engines. Automotive enthusiasts may quickly think of the BMW S54 straight-six engine under the hood of the iconic BMW M3 E46, but the S65 engine is no slouch either. Like all other BMW M Series engines, which are often a showcase for the brand's engineering prowess and tuning capability, the S65 is a well-executed machine with numerous advanced features, including a cross-plane, forged-steel crankshaft, individual throttle bodies, ionic current knock sensing, and a double variable valve timing system (VANOS).

Based on the 5.0-liter S85 V10 powering the BMW E60 M5 and noted for its soul-stirring exhaust note, the naturally aspirated S65 won multiple International Engine of the Year awards for the 3.0-4.0 liter category between 2008 and 2012. It was also the first and only V8 engine to be featured in a BMW M3, debuting in 2007 in the 2008 BMW M3. It remained in production and in use in the fourth M3 generation through the 2013 model year, when it made way for the BMW S55 turbocharged straight-six engine.