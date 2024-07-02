5 Cars From The 2000s That Could Become Future Classics

The exact point at which a car qualifies as a "classic" is widely debated, but consensus falls in the vicinity of 20 to 25 years old. Stepping away from any strict age guidelines, a classic car usually has desirability due to attractive styling, an innovative design, and exhilarating performance. We're almost 25 years into the 21st Century, meaning that cars made as recently as 2000 are already approaching classic territory and could soon be comfortably there.

Cars from that era might not have the space-age design of some 1950s models or the beautiful lines of some of the muscle cars from the 1960s and '70s, but some cars that are just pulling into the historical space reserved for classics have undeniable appeal for car enthusiasts and collectors. Let's gaze into our crystal ball and try and divine which models from the early aughts will be highly coveted in the years to come.

[Featured image by pyntofmyld via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC By 2.0]