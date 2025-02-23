6 Of The Worst-Looking Fords Ever Made

The Edsel Pacer isn't exactly a Ford model; instead, it's one of the first cars that Ford's Edsel division launched in 1958. This division was named after the company president from 1919 and Henry Ford's only son, Edsel Ford, who unfortunately died in 1943 from stomach cancer. The company expected much out of the Edsel division, investing over $250 million in research, development, engineering, and expansion, as well as running an aggressive marketing campaign.

Edsel's models shared a front grille gave them a unique look. The tall snout sitting right smack dab in the middle of the front of each car might have made it reminiscent of the BMW kidney grille found on the BMW 503 from 1956, but it already seemed dated when the models arrived in 1958. This is most obvious on the Edsel Pacer, which is often found on "worst cars ever" lists.

The Edsel brand did have a couple of things going for it, like its awesome 410 cubic inch V8 engine and Teletouch Drive automatic transmission, which one could say is the forerunner of today's push-button transmissions. However, the entire brand failed after just a little over two years. While there were many other reasons why the Edsel became a massive flop —like a change in market trends, launching during a recession, and mechanical and quality control issues — its bad looks certainly didn't help.

