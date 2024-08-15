12 Of The Best Looking Ford Car Models Ever Designed

Ford's path to claiming victory at the greatest endurance race in the world was far from a straightforward one, and throughout much of the GT40's development, it seemed unlikely that the car could triumph against a then-dominant Ferrari. However, thanks to the unique design features of the GT40 and the sheer determination of the engineers behind it, the car would eventually take the checkered flag for the first time in 1966.

The initial prototype GT40 looked very different to the car that would go on to win in '66, being based on a Lola racing chassis and initially taking design inspiration from the English race car. After the prototype proved uncompetitive, the design was overhauled, with Ford's small team adapting the shape of the car ad-hoc in response to results from test sessions and race days. Even after the '66 win, further adjustments were made in the following racing seasons to keep the car at the front of the pack, and many surviving race-spec GT40s look subtly different when lined up side by side.

However, it's the '66 Le Mans winning example that remains the definitive version of the car for most people, with its low-slung, aerodynamically-optimized lines having become a symbol of Ford's new era of racing success. The car is such an icon that, when Ford decided to relaunch the GT nameplate in the early '00s, it was decided that the new car should look as similar to the '60s classic as possible.

