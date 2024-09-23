5 Worst Ford Recalls In Recent Years (And How To Know If Your Car Is Affected)

Ford has issued some serious recalls in just the past few years due to issues like engine failure, unresponsive windshield wipers, fuel leaks with fire risk, power windows pinching occupants, and electrical malfunctions due to inadequate battery charge. But why are all these deficiencies surfacing across a wide range of models?

The auto industry has become increasingly more complex over the years, with advancements in diagnostics, safety, and driver assistance systems, to name a few. Not only are vehicle models more sophisticated, but automakers are constantly trying to reduce production time. A more streamlined factory process, automation implementation, and standardized operating procedures help reduce financial overhead.

However, a more complex vehicle on a tighter manufacturing schedule will inevitably end up with some recalls. According to Forbes, the average car is estimated to receive 3.2 recalls over a span of three decades. Some recalls are more severe than others, as made evident by chilling examples of the deadliest car recalls in history. Fortunately, if you navigate online to Ford.com/support/recalls/, you can search for any issues affecting your vehicle.

