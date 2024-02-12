10 Of The Coolest Foreign Fords You Couldn't Initially Get In America

Ford Motor Company is not just a giant of the auto industry in the United States, it is a giant worldwide. Its first foreign manufacturing facility was established in Ontario in 1904, primarily for selling cars in Canada while avoiding tariffs on products made outside of the British Empire. While Ford exported its vehicles almost immediately after establishing the company, its first foreign assembly plant was established in Trafford Park, England in 1911. Ford's international business has been an integral part of the company throughout its history, and today its products are produced in 65 facilities around the globe and employ 175,000 people.

The needs of British drivers differ greatly from those of American drivers, owing heavily to the streets following ancient routes in compact city spaces, so Ford designed a new car in the States to be built in Britain for Britons. Sold from 1932 to 1937, the Model Y, which replaced the Model A, became the first car built for an international market to wear the Ford emblem. A steady succession of foreign Ford models have come from Ford's operations in Europe and elsewhere, some of which Americans may have wanted to buy. Today, most Ford models are built on global platforms and homogenized among all of its markets with a few exceptions, but you can buy the older international models as long as they are at least 25 years old. Nonetheless, here are 10 of the coolest examples of those foreign Fords (initially) unavailable on American shores.