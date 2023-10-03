Ford's Aussie Engine That Turned Heads: The Barra

When you really consider it, naming automobiles after fish isn't exactly uncommon. There's the Plymouth Barracuda, AMC Marlin, and the Corvette Stingray, among others. Today, let's take a look at an engine named after a fish — the Ford Barra. Barra is a shortened version of Barramundi, an Asian sea bass that's a prized food fish in the Barra's home country of Australia.

In the early 2000s, Ford engineers were tasked with creating an updated alternative to the 4.0-liter inline-six cylinder powerplant, which had propelled its popular Falcon model since the 1980s. A choice was made to retain the iron engine block and bottom-end components mostly as-is. The big news was in the Barra's aluminum cylinder head, which sported dual camshafts versus the old Falcon's single overhead cam, as well as variable camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. In naturally aspirated form, the Barra cranked out 244 to 261 horsepower and 282 to 288 pounds of torque, depending on the model year.

Coinciding with the debut of the naturally-aspirated Barra in 2002, a turbocharged version was also made available, which is where most gearheads will place their focus. As a testament to the strength of the Barra's internal components, the turbocharged engine didn't make any special provisions for the added boost, such as a forged crankshaft, or forged pistons. Still, it did have a slightly lower compression ratio, a racy red rocker valve cover, and an intercooler to lower the temperature of the intake charge. In stock form, the turbocharged Barra was rated at 322 to 436 horsepower and 332 to 425 pounds of torque.