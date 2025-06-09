Does The Worst Mustang Really Deserve Its Dire Reputation?

If there's any Ford Mustang generation nearly universally loathed by the enthusiast community, it's the Mustang II. It's easy to see why at a glance: These cars are often derided as being just reskinned Ford Pintos, due to their shared platform and various powertrain offerings. Opinions today remain as divisive as ever, with many articles, forum posts, and videos discussing all its well-known faults at length. True, the car was a stopgap due to the First Oil Crisis which kickstarted the Malaise Era, and featured the lowest power figures ever seen in a Mustang with just 88 horsepower from the base-model Lima inline-four. But was it actually that bad?

The reality of this vehicle's history is far more nuanced and cannot be taken in a vacuum. Ultimately, it's inexorably tied to the political climate of the era. However, it's also due to this reason that the Mustang II might actually be the most important Mustang in the lineage. It transitioned the Mustang from a large, inefficient muscle car into one that prioritized combining many elements: aerodynamics, fuel-efficiency, price-point, and sportiness.

The 1973 Mustang bordered on personal luxury car status with models like the Mustang Grande, which would've suffered heavily under the post-Oil Crisis restrictions. So, while the Mustang II certainly wasn't what most people expected to wear a Mustang badge, its sales figures told another story. Ultimately, it carried the Mustang name through the harshest timeframe to be a muscle car. In short, no, it doesn't deserve its sour reputation, and that's because of several factors. Let's dive in and discuss them in detail, starting with the hard facts and performance figures.

