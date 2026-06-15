16 New Pieces Of Portable Tech On Amazon Worth Checking Out In 2026

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It's hard to believe that 2026 is already halfway over when New Year's feels like it was, what, last week? We're now knee-deep in the RAM crisis, and all sorts of world events (like rising fuel prices) are making living feel like a luxury only a sheikh can afford. Before prices go up further, now is the time to buy the devices you've had your eyes on.

We've already done lists of cool gadgets under $30 and interesting mini gadgets in 2026. This time, we're focusing more broadly on portable tech. You'll find below a list of some of the most noteworthy items we've seen so far in 2026, regardless of sub-category or price. We exclusively chose noteworthy items that were released in 2026 and did not include anything that wasn't strictly portable. Nothing here is ranked from best to worst or vice versa. With that out of the way, here are 16 items in particular that deserve a spot.