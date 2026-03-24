12 Cool Gadgets On Amazon Under $30 That Users Say Are Worth Buying
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It used to be that if you wanted to go window shopping, you had to actually leave the house and go look through some windows. These days, for better or for worse, the power of the internet means we can browse digital storefronts and shop until we drop without ever leaving the comfort of home. Of course, online shopping brings its own problems.
There are a seemingly infinite number of gadgets on the market, and without the ability to test them in person, it can be difficult to know what's worthwhile and what isn't. As you can imagine, narrowing down the countless gadgets on Amazon to a list of 12 was something of a challenge. The price cutoff of $30 did some of the heavy lifting. For the rest, we relied on a combination of Amazon's own rankings and the ratings and reviews of Amazon users.
Whether you're scratching an itch for a little online shopping or trying to find a surefire gift for the tech enthusiast in your life, these 12 gadgets are all good places to start, according to the wisdom of the masses, and all for under $30.
Surge protector
With so many gadgets pervading our lives, and more being created all the time, it's not uncommon to run out of electrical outlets. A surge protector adds additional capacity by turning one electrical outlet into multiple outlets.
One of the common failings among surge protectors and power strips is a tendency to put outlets too close to one another. If your devices use bulky power sources, they can overlap neighboring outlets, making them effectively useless. This power strip from Yishu spaces the outlets out on several different faces, giving them more clearance to accommodate wider plugs. There are four outlets on the top face and two on either side. The back is reserved for the power cable, and the front houses three USB-A and one USB-C ports.
The power cable is made of heavy-duty, flame-retardant material and runs for six feet, though you can also choose cord lengths of 10, 15, or 20 feet, in black, white, or gray. Even the 20-foot cable comes in under our $30 threshold at $29.99. It also features an attached cable tie for storage, surge protection up to 600 joules, and automatic power cutoff if a surge is detected.
Roku Streaming Stick
Roku makes some of the most popular streaming devices on the market. While the company offers more advanced devices like the Roku Ultra or the Roku Streambar SE, its entry-level Streaming Sticks are a popular choice for streaming content at home on a budget. It comes with everything you need, including a power cable, remote control, and two batteries. It doesn't come with an HDMI cable because you don't need one.
Roku's Streaming Stick has a compact design that tucks entirely behind your television. Assuming you're working with a relatively modern set, you can plug the Streaming Stick directly into your TV's HDMI port and run its power cable to your TV's USB port. It's narrow enough that it won't block your neighboring ports; you might almost forget it's there after a while.
The Streaming Stick is portable, so you can take it with you when you're traveling and access all of your streaming accounts, provided the HDMI ports in your hotel room are accessible. You'll also get access to a library of free ad-supported streaming services and more than 500 channels of free live television. You can find your favorite shows using voice controls and watch privately using the Roku app's Bluetooth headphone mode. The Roku Streaming Stick usually retails for $29.99 but is on sale for $17.99 at the time of writing.
Wireless earbuds
Buying affordable wireless earbuds can sometimes be a crapshoot. They can either be decent and workable or poorly made garbage that isn't long for this world. These wireless earbuds from Btootos have an IPX7 water and dust resistance rating, 40 dB of noise cancellation, and a built-in microphone for taking phone calls.
The charging case comes in various colors and carries a 300mAh battery. The earbuds get between six and eight hours of playtime on a charge, and they recharge in about 90 minutes in the charging case. You can recharge your earbuds up to six times for up to 36 hours of playtime before your case needs recharging. An LED display on the front of the case tells you how much charge is left in both the case and the headphones.
You can also play, pause, answer calls, end a call, change the volume, skip tracks, and more using taps, swipes, and other touch gestures. They've got a connection range of up to 15 meters (49.2 feet), and they come with small, medium, and large rubber earpieces.
Universal remote
Remote controls are famous for going missing. Throughout our lives, the average TV viewer spends more than two weeks searching for lost remote controls, according to one study. About half the time, the remote control is stuck between the couch cushions. If it's not there, it's probably in the bathroom, a drawer, or even in the refrigerator. If you can't find your lost remote in any of those places, it might be time for a replacement.
This replacement remote control from Orqrqo has voice controls and is powered by two AAA batteries (not included). It's compatible with a wide range of streaming devices, including second- and third-generation Amazon Fire Sticks, first- and second-generation Fire Stick 4K, first- and second-generation Fire Stick 4K Max, first- and second-generation Stick Lite, first- through third-generation Fire TV Cube devices, and third-generation Amazon Fire TV pendants. It's also compatible with 2-Series and 4-Series smart TVs, as well as smart TVs from Insignia, Toshiba, and Amazon Omni.
USB-C hub
Laptops sometimes lack the ports you need to connect external devices, or you may not have enough ports for everything. A hub can extend your laptop's functionality by turning a single USB-C port into a variety of inputs. It's one of the simplest ways to add more USB ports to your computer.
This five-in-one laptop hub from Anker allows you to pass through electrical charge and transfer files using a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one PD-IN (power delivery) port, and one USB-C port. The PD-IN port is only used for pass-through charging and doesn't support file transfers. The USB-C port can transfer data at high speeds up to 5Gbps but doesn't support video output.
The hub comes in several different colors and, using a 100W PD charging cable, it passes up to 85W through to other devices, reserving the other 15W for itself. In addition to connecting flash drives and other data devices, you can use the hub to connect an additional monitor using the HDMI port. Instead of upgrading your laptop, you can level it up with the right hub.
Waterproof Bluetooth speaker
This Bluetooth speaker from BolaButty is praised for its sound quality and ease of use. It has up to 33 feet of Bluetooth range and a built-in microphone for taking phone calls. It's designed to stand up to environmental conditions with an IPX5 waterproof rating, an IP6X dust-resistance rating, and more than three feet of drop protection.
When laid horizontally on a desk or table, the speakers are oriented at 30 degrees, which points sound waves up and out toward the listener. When stood vertically, gaps in the sides reduce contact with surfaces and reduce vibrations. There are also dynamic multicolored lights on the ends, which sync to the beat of your music.
You can control your music with buttons for play, pause, volume control, light control, and turning the speaker on and off. On the back, you'll also find a USB-C port for plugging in the included charging cable and an AUX port for connecting peripheral audio sources. You can connect multiple speakers together to create a more immersive soundscape, and it can play for up to 20 hours with the lights turned off and the volume at about half. Turning on the lights or turning up the volume will impact battery life.
Retractable car charger
A car charger turns your car's cigarette lighter or accessory port into a mobile charging solution. This car charger from Lisen is more than just a phone charger, as it aims to be a compact power station for charging all of your mobile devices on the go. It's available in black, gray, white, and pink.
It has a USB-A and USB-C port, in addition to built-in USB-C and Lightning charging cables. The cables pull out of the charger's housing when you need them and retract back into the housing for storage when you're done. The cables extend up to 31.5 inches, which is probably enough to reach wherever they're needed in most vehicles. If you need a little more range, there are other versions that extend up to 47.24 inches, giving you more than a foot of additional reach.
When you pull out the cables, they lock into place. To retract them, pull the cable out a little more and then release it. The ports and cables are compatible with most mobile phones and small personal electronics. The housing also pivots and turns, so you can orient and angle the charger however you prefer.
Bluetooth mini label maker
This portable mini label maker and sticker printer from Nelko is only three inches wide and five inches tall, small enough to slip into a pocket or bag between uses. It connects to your smartphone and uses an app to craft and print labels on sticker paper in real time.
In addition to text, it can also print icons, images, barcodes, QR codes, and more. The app offers more than 160 label templates, more than 850 borders, and more than 90 fonts in 14 languages. A built-in cutter separates the label stickers after printing.
The portable pocket printer uses thermal printing technology, so you never need to worry about running out of ink or replacing cartridges. However, there are some limitations. Printed images are all monochrome, and because they're printed on thermal paper, exposure to too much heat can ruin your images. It prints at a rate of more than an inch per second and a resolution of 203 dots per inch. You can choose from five different colors, and it comes with a charging cable and one roll of label tape already loaded.
Solar power bank
If you use your devices a lot throughout the day and you aren't always close to an outlet, you might need a good portable power solution. This power bank from Blavor has 10,000mAh of capacity and it can both accept and deliver power in multiple ways. You can charge the power bank using either a charging cable or with the solar panel on one surface. Then you can charge up to three devices at a time using the battery's USB-A port, USB-C port, and the wireless charging pad on the battery's opposite surface.
The body exterior is mostly black, with colored accents in various colors of your choosing. The manufacturer claims up to 65% charge in 30 minutes with 20W PD fast charging. It's compatible with most mobile phones and other small electronic devices.
It has an IPX5 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof rating, so you can keep it clipped to the outside of a bag on all of your outdoor adventures. It even has a built-in flashlight, which can run for up to 100 hours on a full charge.
Pocket microscope
This science-minded gadget from Carson puts the micro in microscope. At only an inch wide, 1.5 inches long, and 1.6 inches tall, it's small enough to put in a pocket, bag, or on a keychain. It even comes with a key ring already attached. It magnifies images or objects up to 20 times, and it can be used to look at prepared samples like any other microscope or for getting a closer look at things out in nature. You could, for instance, take a closer peek at lichen, mushrooms, and bugs you encounter on a hike or inspect coins and other objects at a moment's notice.
The microscope also has three built-in lights powered by three LR43 batteries. There's a microscope LED for illuminating your samples in poor lighting conditions, a small flashlight, and a UV light. The UV light is triggered by a button on the side of the microscope and can be used to look for fluorescence in your samples. Fluorescence can be an important and fun quality when looking at natural samples and for hobbies like inspecting collectible currencies for legitimacy.
Sleep headphone headband
This flexible headband from Musicozy features two thin speakers, one on either side. It can be used as a sweatband while exercising, or you can pull it down over your eyes and use it as a Bluetooth sleep mask, with the speakers connecting to your phone or audio device via Bluetooth.
The speakers are slim enough that they cause less discomfort than conventional headphones if you happen to roll over on them in the middle of the night. The built-in 200mAh battery takes roughly two hours to charge and can run for more than 14 hours on a charge, which is plenty to get you through the average night of sleep and a morning workout.
It comes in various colors and patterns and even has a built-in microphone so you can take late-night phone calls without missing a beat. You control the headband's functions with a three-button interface on the forehead. The plus button skips to the next track or raises the volume, the minus button does the opposite, and the center button with the power symbol can be used to turn the headphones on and off, to play or pause content, or to answer a phone call.
Amazon smart plug
Amazon's smart plugs can be an intuitive way to dip your toes into the smart home arena. You can plug one into an existing outlet to control the outlet, and by extension, anything plugged into it, using a smartphone app. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa, so you can control your smart plug with voice commands.
The compact horizontal design plugs into one outlet without obstructing the second, so you can use the free outlet in the conventional way or insert a second smart plug. They can be purchased singly or in a multipack with two or four smart plugs.
Smart plugs can be used to control any device with a physical power switch. If you've got an old coffee maker, for instance, you could fill it with water and coffee grounds, turn the smart plug off, and flip the coffee maker's power switch to the on position. Then schedule your smart plug to turn on a few minutes before your alarm goes off and wake up to freshly brewed coffee. You can even make the smart plug part of a routine so your lights turn on, your heater turns up, your favorite news program comes on, and the coffee brews, all without you lifting a finger. That said, there are some things you should never plug into a smart plug; high-power devices or anything that relies on manual settings should be avoided for safety reasons.
How we made our choices
Amazon is the world's most used online marketplace, with hundreds of millions of products available on its digital shelves. A person could spend a lifetime looking through electronics and other gadgets without seeing them all. Of course, there's probably no reason to look through every offering on Amazon. In an ecosystem with millions of products, it's likely that the best stuff, or at least good stuff, rises to the top.
We combed through hundreds of gadgets and electronics available on Amazon, giving preference to best-selling and top-rated devices. From there, items were selected based on their utility and cool factor. The value of each of these gadgets is also supported by thousands, and in some cases tens of thousands, of reviews with an average rating of at least 4 stars.
These are the gadgets under $30 that Amazon users are buying right now. If you're window shopping online, the wisdom of the masses can be a good place to start, but you should only purchase gadgets that make sense for your needs and budget. Shop wisely.