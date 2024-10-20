5 Of The Best Earbuds And Headphones For Sleeping

Attaining excellent quality sleep at night is no joke, especially if you're the type who switches positions multiple times before you can get comfortable or are easily awakened by all sorts of distractions. Barring any serious sleep issues that require a medical consultation or a test of sorts, you may be able to explore the world of sleep aids. Apart from the usual solutions such as a comfier pillow, a heavier blanket, and maybe partaking in natural remedies like magnesium or melatonin, you may look into gadgets that claim to help you snooze more deeply.

As a restless sleeper myself, I've done the latter with some success. In a pinch, I've even worn my noise-canceling earbuds to bed a couple of times to block out my partner's snoring. An alternative to this would be to utilize earphones specifically designed for slumber. Ideally, you'd want a pair that has a degree of noise isolation so you can block out ambient noise. You may also want something designed for comfortable long-term wear, preferably in-ear so they stay in place regardless of how you sleep. Of course, higher battery life would be a must-have as well.

Given these factors to consider, below are some of the best options for earbuds and headphones you can use during bedtime. Recommendations are based on personal experience as well as online popularity among consumers as well as other reputable tech publications. A more detailed explanation of the selection process will be provided at the end of this write-up.

