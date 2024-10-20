5 Of The Best Earbuds And Headphones For Sleeping
Attaining excellent quality sleep at night is no joke, especially if you're the type who switches positions multiple times before you can get comfortable or are easily awakened by all sorts of distractions. Barring any serious sleep issues that require a medical consultation or a test of sorts, you may be able to explore the world of sleep aids. Apart from the usual solutions such as a comfier pillow, a heavier blanket, and maybe partaking in natural remedies like magnesium or melatonin, you may look into gadgets that claim to help you snooze more deeply.
As a restless sleeper myself, I've done the latter with some success. In a pinch, I've even worn my noise-canceling earbuds to bed a couple of times to block out my partner's snoring. An alternative to this would be to utilize earphones specifically designed for slumber. Ideally, you'd want a pair that has a degree of noise isolation so you can block out ambient noise. You may also want something designed for comfortable long-term wear, preferably in-ear so they stay in place regardless of how you sleep. Of course, higher battery life would be a must-have as well.
Given these factors to consider, below are some of the best options for earbuds and headphones you can use during bedtime. Recommendations are based on personal experience as well as online popularity among consumers as well as other reputable tech publications. A more detailed explanation of the selection process will be provided at the end of this write-up.
Wear your noise-cancelling earbuds to bed if you already have a pair
If you're already a wireless earbud user, it may be worth trying them out the next time you catch some winks. Ones that already have noise isolation features would work really well in gifting you uninterrupted rest.
I've personally worn my go-to workout earbuds — Beats Fit Pro, a SlashGear favorite — to bed and found that the active noise-canceling (ANC) function was pretty effective in filtering out environmental noise. I also woke up the next day with them still in my ears — thanks to their unique wingtip design — with no lasting discomfort. If you don't already have this earphone model handy, the Beats Fit Pro can set you back for $200 on Amazon, which may be a worthy investment if you intend on using them not just for sleeping.
Another option is the Google Pixel Buds Pro – CNET's pick for best overall headphones for sleep — as the ANC is also top-notch and able to mute all sorts of surrounding sounds. The earbuds' ear tips reportedly keep a proper seal around the ear opening, ensuring that you only hear what's playing on the connected mobile device. You have the option of buying the currently discounted Google Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon for as low as $140 or going for the newer Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are more expensive at $229.
If you want a more budget-friendly option, the Tozo T12 earbuds — well-rated on Amazon and listed at only $36 — may be a good pick because they've got a flat outer edge so they shouldn't stick too far out of your ears when you side-sleep. They also come with different ear tip sizes so you can get a snug and secure fit for a proper seal.
Try a headband with built-in earphones for a snugger fit
If you prefer to have earphones that you'll only use for sleep and nothing else, you may want to look into a sleep accessory you can wear more securely regardless of your sleeping position. One of the selling points of the Musicozy Sleep Headband Headphones from a restless sleeper's perspective is the fact that it wraps around the head and is made from a breathable and soft fabric — many reviews on its Amazon page hail it for being comfortable to wear overnight. It's also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, audio drivers that promise to deliver a richer bass, and playback controls that should be simple to navigate. Its listed battery capacity is quite high at 14 hours of continuous playtime, so if you want to keep listening to sleep-inducing sounds, you should be able to do so all throughout the night.
A similar product that's well-rated on Amazon and has also made it on ZDNet's top picks for sleep headphones is Perytong's Sleep Headphones. Satisfied users like the fact that it's comfortable to sleep in and is easy to control. Its battery life is listed at 10 hours of playtime, which should be enough for most people.
Both headpieces are made of sweat-absorbing material, making them potentially workout-friendly. However, some reviews for the Musicozy headband claim the earphone mechanism seems to be sewn in, while others have mentioned being able to take them out before washing. Both products are also not specifically listed as water-resistant, so bear that in mind when you use these for other than sleep.
In any case, buying either headband won't break the bank. They are both pretty affordable at only $20 on Amazon. If it's your first time sleeping with earphones on, any of the two would make a great starter pair.
Neckband earphones for side sleepers
The products featured in this section are technically wireless in the sense that they can connect to your audio source via Bluetooth and without a headphone jack. However, by design, the two earbuds are connected by a cable that's designed to comfortably rest behind your neck. If you don't particularly like wearing a headband and find it constricting to do so in bed, neckband earphones are a nice choice.
The aptly named Bedphones' Wireless Sleep Headphones — also one of CNET and ZDNet's recommendations — are equipped with a slider that adjusts the neckband to your desired snugness. Instead of in-ear earphones, the sound-emitting component comes in the form of thin discs covered in soft foam designed to lay flat atop your ear opening comfortably, with adjustable ear hooks to keep them securely in place. The battery life is also sufficient at 13 hours on a single charge, and the in-line remote makes controlling playback a breeze. Considering how highly regarded these headphones are by reputable tech websites, they may be worth it at $149. However, those who aren't fans of the ear hook design may prefer something else.
If you want a more cost-effective alternative, check out Hearprotek's Wireless Headphones, normally listed at $32 on Amazon. Instead of an on-ear design, these sit within your ear. The buds are equipped with two-layer flange tips made from soft silicone, so they remain in place without discomfort even when you turn on your side. They also have an in-line remote to control playback without needing to access your mobile device. Its battery life is listed at over 25 hours, which is quite substantial. There's also another version of these sleep headphones on Amazon for a similar price, with a different style of ear tip meant for smaller ear canals.
Earphone eye mask for those who like sleeping in complete darkness
If you're looking for an all-in-one sleep aid that doesn't just block your ears, but your eyes as well, you may like the LC-Dolida Sleep Mask, which ZDNet also recommends. It has Bluetooth headphones built in, perfect for listening to soundscapes to lull you to complete rest. The eye mask itself has contoured eye cups for maximum comfort and is made of six layers of spongy fabric that ensure complete and total darkness. It also has an adjustable strap that keeps the mask in place overnight. Enough Amazon customers are satisfied by the product to place it in the top 10 best-selling sleep masks on the shopping platform.
According to the product page, the headphone component of the sleep mask — normally listed at $40 on Amazon, but is often on sale — produces high-fidelity stereo sound, enabling you to immerse in whatever slumber-inducing soundtrack you have playing. It's compatible with most devices, so pairing shouldn't be an issue. As for battery life, you may get up to eight to 10 hours of audio playback. If you need to recharge, it should only take an hour or two to fill back up.
Of course, it's worth noting that much like the headband variety of sleep earphones, the eye mask will only work on people who don't mind wearing something snug against their face or around their head. If that particular factor is a non-negotiable, and you're in the market for something dedicated to sleep alone, it may be time to turn to earbuds that are specifically designed for that purpose.
Dedicated wireless earbuds for peaceful sleep
For premium headphones specifically designed for bedtime use, consider Soundcore by Anker's Sleep A20 Earbuds. Compared to the wireless earbuds previously named in this piece, these have an even flatter design, making them suitable for side sleepers. It uses separate ear tips and ear wings — both of which come in three sizes so you can opt for a combination that produces the most comfortable fit— that cater to a variety of ear shapes and sizes.
Playback can come in two modes. Bluetooth mode lets you stream continuous audio content for up to 10 hours, with an additional 55 hours through the charging case. Meanwhile, Sleep mode gives you access to a customizable white noise library preloaded to your earbuds via the Soundcore app and can last up to 14 hours on a single charge and 88 hours more with the case.
Compared to other items on this list, the Sleep A20 Earbuds are sitting near the top of the price range and are normally listed at $150 on Amazon. There's a potential reason that makes it worth it: Aside from providing you with a way to comfortably listen to tunes to usher you to dreamland, these earbuds are also equipped with a sensor that can track sleep metrics. You can review how many times you change sleeping positions and how long you actually stayed asleep through the Soundcore app.
Because of its wide slate of features, the Sleep A20 Earbuds are highly regarded by regular users as well as online publications such as ZDNet, The Independent, and The Verge — with the likes of CNN and CNET naming its predecessor — the Sleep A10 Earbuds, which you can buy refurbished on Amazon for $80 as of this writing — as the best sleep earbuds to date.
Methodology (and other options to consider)
The products listed in this roundup have been highlighted for being well-rated on Amazon as well as on other previously named online publications, specifically for how well they work for people during bedtime. While these items certainly fall in the earbud and headphone category, they're not really recommended for regular use in the daytime, with the exception of some items that have been marketed as suitable for workouts.
As well, several noise-canceling earbuds have been named as potential picks to suit those who would rather buy a product that they can use for multiple purposes and not just for snoozing. If you'd like to opt for sleep headphones that may have a higher degree of audio quality and a wider range of functionality that you can take advantage of in full wakefulness, choosing any of these suggestions — or perhaps one of these top-tier wireless earbud brands — may bode well for you. The trick is finding a pair that has a shape and design that won't jut out or accidentally break regardless of your sleeping position. That way, they won't accidentally pop out mid-slumber or cause you an earache upon waking up. For obvious reasons, sleeping with wired earphones or bulky headphones may not be ideal for some sleepers.
If you're looking for cost-effective everyday earphones that could also double as sleep aids, you may want to take a look at our list of affordable noise-canceling earbuds and see if any of them work for your sleeping style. Note though that some of the recommendations in this list are stem-style earbuds, which may not work for some side sleepers. Again, we recommend going for earbuds that have a flat outer side for overnight comfort.