Amazon's Fire TV Stick Still Has This Outdated Detail

If you're loyal to Amazon's Fire TV Stick, you can reasonably expect a new and improved model in some form every single year. Take the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select, released last fall, or the newest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, released in fall 2024. These devices promise fast, affordable HD and 4K streaming along with Alexa voice controls and easy access to nearly two million movies and TV episodes. Priced and marketed as an easy entry point for casual streamers, the compact devices plug directly into your TV's HDMI port to give you live TV, music streaming, and smart home controls in one handy place.

But in spite of all these modern features, the Fire TV Stick still relies on an ancient piece of hardware: a micro-USB port to help it power on. According to the device specifications, every single Fire TV Stick currently uses it. That choice certainly stands out in 2026 when USB-C has become the charging standard across phones, tablets, laptops, and many other home electronics. USB-C connectors are reversible, which makes them much more convenient. They're also capable of faster data transfer speeds and higher power delivery to boot. One-sided micro-USB cords are used far less often these days. You'll typically only find them on older Android phones and other budget accessories anymore. They're less powerful, too: 9-15W for micro-USB vs. USB-C's 100W or more.