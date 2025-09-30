Amazon's New Fire TV Stick Gives You 4K Streaming For Almost $100 Less Than Apple TV 4K

The new 4K Select supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG and is powered by Vega, Amazon's new smart TV operating system. With this, it supports fast app launching, cloud gaming services like Xbox Gaming and Luna, and Alexa+ voice integration.

Worth noting before you buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick: It only has 1 GB of memory compared to 2 GB for the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, and only supports up to Wi-Fi 5. (The 4K and 4K Max support up to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, respectively.) You get the same amount of storage as the base 4K model — 8 GB — which is less than the 4K Max's 16 GB. Live view picture-in-picture from the 4K and 4K Max models is also unavailable, as is Dolby Atmos audio.

At first glance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select looks an awful lot like a 4K version of the Fire TV Stick HD. The Stick HD can't support Xbox Game Pass and can't give you 4K Ultra HD picture quality, nor will it work with Alexa+, but the fact remains: the two have the same supported video and audio formats, the same remote, the same amount of storage and memory, and the same Wi-Fi support.