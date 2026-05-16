15 Of The Greatest Cars To Come Out Of Automotive's Golden Age

Various factors drove the golden age of cars during the '60s — the U.S. economy boomed after the Second World War, giving many Americans the ability to purchase vehicles. This increase in automotive sales allowed car companies to invest in design and technologies, allowing them to build models that caught the attention of the buying public. The 1956 National Interstate and Defense Highways Act also saw the establishment of the national interstate highway system, making it easier and more comfortable to drive across the nation.

The same thing happened in Western Europe when it came to cars. Even though the region was just coming out of the shambles of war by the mid-1940s, it was on the way to recovery by the 1950s, with car ownership rising again by 1959. The combinations of all these factors helped drive car adoption on both sides of the Atlantic, which is why many consider this period to be the golden age of cars.

We're listing some of the greatest vehicles to come out of these years. Many of these models launched during the '60s, but we're also including a couple of vehicles before and after this decade that still have an impact on motoring today.