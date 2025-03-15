5 Of The Best Nissan Sports Cars Ever Made

While the R390 GT1 might not be the most important Nissan of all time, it had some of the most impressive specifications back when it debuted in the late '90s. Back in the day, manufacturers had to design at least a few road-legal cars to participate in the 24 hours of Le Mans. The R390 was originally built as a road-legal car (only to qualify for Le Mans), with racing versions developed later to comply with the Le Mans regulations.

The racing R390 had an impressive six-speed, 3.5-liter V8 engine that produced 650 hp of power at 6,800 rpm. The road-legal version was capped at a lower power rating of 350 hp at 5,200 rpm. Before racing with the R390, Nissan suffered a string of poor performances at the Le Mans.

After competing with the R90CP cars in 1990, Nissan saw a somewhat mixed season, with multiple R90CPs not finishing the race. They came back in '95 with the Skyline GT-R R33 LM (a heavily modified version of the R-33), which managed to secure the 10th spot. It was only after shifting to the R390 in 1997, Nissan saw some of its best Le Mans results and even came third in 1998. While Nissan developed its road-legal version, the R390 was never launched for the general public.

