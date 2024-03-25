The Vintage Limelight: A Look At The Datsun 240Z In Pop Culture
Nissan has produced quite a few popular car models over the years, but few can match the sheer icon status of the manufacturer's Datsun 240Z. Also known as the Nissan S30 or the Nissan Fairlady Z, this Japan-produced sports car hit the market in 1969, and immediately wowed consumers with its sleek design and its ultra-powerful 2,400cc L24 inline-six engine. Suffice to say, the model found international success, particularly in America and Japan.
In the ensuing years, the Datsun 240Z would be superseded by iterations like the 260Z and the 280Z. Decades later, Nissan has completely retired the Datsun branding — save for a brief revival that concluded in 2022. But while the Datsun 240Z is mostly relegated to a piece of automotive history nowadays, its legacy nevertheless lives on in the cultural mindset. As a matter of fact, this particular car has continuously popped up in some surprising places across a variety of mediums, including film, TV, and even video games. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the Datsun 240Z's most interesting appearances in pop culture.
The Datsun 240Z pops up in the Mad Max franchise
For many "Mad Max" fans, one of the most beloved elements of the post-apocalyptic franchise is its penchant for featuring epic and long-winded car chase sequences. These scenes usually feature all manner of wacky and bizarre tricked-out vehicles, such as the heavy metal rock stage-esque Doof Wagon.
However, eagle-eyed viewers may be able to spot some familiar cars among the flock. In fact, 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" includes a brief appearance from none other than the Datsun 240Z. A heavily weathered version of the car with two antenna-esque poles can be seen as one of the many vehicles in the possession of Immortan Joe's minions.
"Mad Max: Fury Road" isn't the only project from the franchise that includes a Datsun 240Z either. "Mad Max," the 2015 video game based on the film series, includes a car known as the "Flamergamer." This car strongly resembles a Datsun 240Z with some modifications, including a V6 engine, a flamethrower nozzle affixed to the rear, and a rocking, fiery paint job. It's a pretty inspired redesign for the classic Nissan automobile — one that can perhaps only be matched in cool-factor by the Datsun Z Batman would probably drive.
A killer uses the Datsun 240Z in the Criminal Minds pilot
It seems even the most ruthless of TV criminals can't resist the allure of the Datsun 240Z either. Intriguingly enough, this particular car model plays a major role in the pilot episode of the long-running procedural series "Criminal Minds." However, it isn't driven by any of the main members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit, but rather the antagonist of the show's very first case.
In the episode, titled "Extreme Aggressor," a serial killer known as the Seattle Strangler uses his well-preserved orange Datsun 240Z to lure in unsuspecting victims by convincing them that he's looking to sell the car for far below its usual resale value. He enacts this demented plan on a young woman named Heather, meeting her under the pretense of a test drive and subsequently kidnapping and torturing her.
Thankfully, the BAU team manages to track down the Strangler in time to rescue the woman, and a shootout results in the killer's death at the hands of Special Agent Elle Greenaway. As for what happens to the Strangler's Datsun, one can only hope that the vehicle ultimately gets repossessed by a less murderous owner. After all, it's in surprisingly great condition for a car more than three decades old at the time of the series' premiere.
Fast X features a spiffy yellow Datsun 240Z
With how iconic the Datsun 240Z is in the world of automotive enthusiasts, it could almost be considered an inevitability that a version of it would eventually show up in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Indeed, a variation of the vehicle shows up in 2023's "Fast X," driven by Daniela Melchior's character of Isabel Neves.
Not only does the car have a distinct bright yellow coloring reminiscent of some of the best Datsun Nissan/Z special editions, but it's also powered by an RB26 engine with a turbo feature on the hood — at least, movie magic makes it seem that way. Truthfully, there's a Chevy small block V8 under the hood, and the visible turbo is just an aesthetic addition with no functional qualities. Unfortunately, the Datsun ends up totaled by the end of the film, as Jason Momoa's villainous Dante Reyes causes Isabel to crash during a race.
While Isabel's Datsun in "Fast X" ultimately meets the destructive fate of most cars in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, there's actually a way for fans to try out driving the vehicle themselves in video game form. As part of a promotional collaboration between "Fast X" and Xbox's "Forza" series, Isabel's Datsun has been added to the selection of playable cars in "Forza Horizon 5" as paid DLC.
Of course, "Forza" isn't the only major video game racing series that the Datsun 240Z has been playable in. To date, it has also made appearances in "Dirt Rally 2.0," "Grid Legends," and many more.
The Datsun 240Z is a music video staple for Far East Movement
When it comes to early 2010s car radio hits, it doesn't get much more nostalgic than one of the various songs from popular hip-hop group Far East Movement. The band is known for major singles such as "Like a G6" and "Rocketeer," each of which dominated the airwaves of the era. However, the group's signature 2010s-esque production style isn't the only source of nostalgia on display in their most popular music videos. As it happens, the Datsun 240Z is a recurring fixture in several videos from the performers.
Notably, the Datsun 240Z pops up in the music video for "Like a G6." The video sees the group taking the retro vehicle for a wild, party-filled night out on the town — complete with a stop at the gas station, of course. The car model features even more prominently in the music video for "Rocketeer," as the band can be seen singing in front of three pristine pieces, including a distinctive green S30. All in all, it's clear that Far East Movement has an ostensible fondness for the aesthetic of the Datsun 240Z.
Hot Wheels has made a number of Datsun 240Z scale models
If the prior slides are anything to go by, the Datsun 240Z has managed to infiltrate a pretty vast array of popular mediums; from film, to TV, to video games, and even music videos. However, its ubiquitous status in pop culture isn't just limited to the landscape of media. Indeed, the iconic Nissan model has even broken into the toys and model car market.
Over the years, Hot Wheels has produced and distributed a sizable number of toy cars that are scale model replicas of the traditional Datsun 240Z design. More than 50 variations exist, with various releases spanning various iterations of the car from the early 1970s, as well as several custom models with unique modified designs. One of the most recent of the bunch is the Custom '71 Datsun 240Z, also known as Roadkill Rotsun, which was re-released in 2024 as part of the "Pop Culture: Roadkill" series.