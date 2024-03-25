The Vintage Limelight: A Look At The Datsun 240Z In Pop Culture

With how iconic the Datsun 240Z is in the world of automotive enthusiasts, it could almost be considered an inevitability that a version of it would eventually show up in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Indeed, a variation of the vehicle shows up in 2023's "Fast X," driven by Daniela Melchior's character of Isabel Neves.

Not only does the car have a distinct bright yellow coloring reminiscent of some of the best Datsun Nissan/Z special editions, but it's also powered by an RB26 engine with a turbo feature on the hood — at least, movie magic makes it seem that way. Truthfully, there's a Chevy small block V8 under the hood, and the visible turbo is just an aesthetic addition with no functional qualities. Unfortunately, the Datsun ends up totaled by the end of the film, as Jason Momoa's villainous Dante Reyes causes Isabel to crash during a race.

While Isabel's Datsun in "Fast X" ultimately meets the destructive fate of most cars in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, there's actually a way for fans to try out driving the vehicle themselves in video game form. As part of a promotional collaboration between "Fast X" and Xbox's "Forza" series, Isabel's Datsun has been added to the selection of playable cars in "Forza Horizon 5" as paid DLC.

Of course, "Forza" isn't the only major video game racing series that the Datsun 240Z has been playable in. To date, it has also made appearances in "Dirt Rally 2.0," "Grid Legends," and many more.