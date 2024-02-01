Datsun 240Z Vs 260Z Vs 280Z: What's The Difference?

When most people think of iconic Japanese sports cars, things like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Mazda RX-7, and AE86 Toyota Corollas. However, if you step back a little further in history, the S30 chassis Datsun Z cars took the world by storm as an affordable, entry-level sports car that could throw punches with the priciest of sports cars.

The S30 chassis Datsun Z car includes the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. Known overseas as the Fairlady Z, this car is the birthplace of the lineup of Z cars that continues production to this day with the 2024 Nissan Z sports car.

If you're familiar with the naming scheme of Z cars in the U.S., you're likely to know that the number preceding the letter is in reference to the displacement of the engine. That being said, there are a handful of additional differences between the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. Let's dig into their differences.