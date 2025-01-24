Why Is The Nissan GT-R Called Godzilla?

You'll often hear people referring to the Nissan Skyline GT-R as Godzilla, but what's the connection between the stylish performance car and the giant atomic kaiju? The Godzilla name actually didn't originate in Japan, but rather in Australia — then was popularized in England.

The nickname began in an Australian car publication back in 1989, with Wheels referring to the R32 GT-R as "Godzilla" due to its performance, especially since it dominated other top sports cars in the Australian Touring Car Championship. The name spread overseas when journalist David Yu of Britain's Evo magazine became inspired by the touring-car races on TV and named his own grey import Skyline GT-R Godzilla. In an interview with SlashGear, Yu said that Godzilla was featured in an abundance of car magazines, including the launch of Evo (formerly Performance Car), and the nickname grew popular with readers.

"The most famous iteration of Godzilla came when I was the first in the U.K. to take delivery of an official U.K. Nissan R35 GT-R in April 2009, for which I had purchased the number plate GO02LLA, which was the closest I could get to GODZILLA on a U.K. registration," Yu said. "I wrote about Godzilla in Evo's Fast Fleet section on a monthly basis for many years and it underwent a continuous program of upgrades, culminating as a Litchfield-tuned 720 hp beast with numerous appearances on various YouTube videos, including one of Tim 'Shmee150's very early ones!"

