What Is The Cheapest Toyota Car You Can Buy In 2025 & How Much Does It Cost?

Along with just about everything else, prices for new cars are on the rise. According to Kelley Blue Book, new cars today leave the dealership with an average transaction price of $48,907 (as of June 2025). That's a 1.2% increase from the previous year, and about $10,000 higher than in June 2020. Frugal shopping is still possible, though, especially if you're willing to consider compact and subcompact offerings from brands like Toyota. Enter the Toyota Corolla, one of the best price-conscious buys available today.

MSRP for a brand-new 2025 Toyota Corolla LE is $23,520 (including $1,195 destination fee). It's the least-expensive car in Toyota's lineup currently, but keep in mind that's just for the simple four-door Corolla. It will cost you a little bit more to get into the hyper-efficient Corolla Hybrid, the larger Corolla Cross SUV, or the spacious Corolla Hatchback. The Corolla and all of its variants aren't at the top of the list of cheapest new cars in 2025, but the base Corolla certainly competes well amongst other inexpensive vehicles like the excellent-to-drive Honda Civic, the refreshed Ford Maverick, and the affordable Kia Forte — all of which are smart buys too. For the money, the Corolla offers a strong list of standard features, decent power, and plenty of room for adults.