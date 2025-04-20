This Is The Cheapest 2025 Model Car In America
If you're on a tight budget but don't want to worry about the things you need to do after buying a used model, then you're likely looking for the cheapest 2025 model car you can buy. After trolling the pages of many car brands available in the U.S., we determined that the cheapest brand-new car available right now is the Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.
This tiny little car starts at $16,695. While it may not have much engine grunt, being listed among the cars available in the U.S. with the least available horsepower, it's more than enough to get you from point A to B. It's also not as bare as you'd expect for a budget model, with the base trim coming with a 7-inch Smartphone-Link display audio, automatic climate control, forward collision mitigation system, and seven airbags.
You can also get the Mitsubishi Mirage as a subcompact sedan called the Mirage G4. It is similar to the hatchback model, except that it's slightly larger because of its trunk. It's also a bit more expensive, with a starting price of $17,795.
Other cheap new car options
Unfortunately, the Mirage and Mirage G4 are on their way out, with Mitsubishi having discontinued both models because of poor sales. But that doesn't mean you're out of choices for an affordable new car. If you check out our list of the cheapest new cars you can buy in 2025, your next most affordable option is the Nissan Versa.
This subcompact sedan starts at $17,190 — this makes it about $500 more expensive than the Mirage hatchback but about $600 more affordable than the G4. Our review of the Versa recommends this car as a budget model that's punching way above its weight, so it's definitely worth a look and a test drive.
If you prefer a small SUV and can afford to spend a bit over $20,000, the Hyundai Venue is also a great option. It's one of the cheapest SUVs you can buy today, and despite its low price, our review of the Hyundai Venue shows that it doesn't feel cheap and is more than enough for your daily errands in the city. But if you don't fancy any of these cars, consider looking at these reliable used cars under $15,000. Most of these vehicles are relatively new, so you don't have to worry about age or mileage-related issues. But if you're really worried about ownership costs, then you should pick a used car that is dirt cheap to maintain.