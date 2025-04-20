This Is The Cheapest 2025 Model Car In America

If you're on a tight budget but don't want to worry about the things you need to do after buying a used model, then you're likely looking for the cheapest 2025 model car you can buy. After trolling the pages of many car brands available in the U.S., we determined that the cheapest brand-new car available right now is the Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.

This tiny little car starts at $16,695. While it may not have much engine grunt, being listed among the cars available in the U.S. with the least available horsepower, it's more than enough to get you from point A to B. It's also not as bare as you'd expect for a budget model, with the base trim coming with a 7-inch Smartphone-Link display audio, automatic climate control, forward collision mitigation system, and seven airbags.

You can also get the Mitsubishi Mirage as a subcompact sedan called the Mirage G4. It is similar to the hatchback model, except that it's slightly larger because of its trunk. It's also a bit more expensive, with a starting price of $17,795.