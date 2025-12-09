13 Cheap, High Quality First Cars For New Drivers

Trying to get your first car as a new driver can sometimes feel like a rite of passage. You save up, stress over every review, scroll through way too many models, and still end up second-guessing whether you're even making the right choice. If you're young, your goal probably might be something that looks fun. And if you're a parent shopping for your kid, your priority would most likely be something safe, reliable, high-quality, and not likely to wipe out an entire savings account with one unlucky repair.

The good thing is that cars like that actually exist. In fact, automakers have started loading their cheapest models with the kind of build quality, tech, and peace of mind that used to be reserved for the top trims. You get to see stuff like touchscreens, backup cameras, collision-avoidance systems, lane-assist features, and shockingly good fuel economy that won't drain your wallet. And because many of these cars hold their value so well, owning one doesn't come with that constant fear of losing money every time you start it up. If you're stepping into the world of driving for the first time, or shopping for someone who is, we've pulled data from sources like J.D. Power, Cars.com, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and more to curate this list of affordable cars that will deliver quality without a heavy price tag behind it.