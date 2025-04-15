What Is The Smallest Toyota You Can Buy Today?
In the United States, there are a few dozen different Toyota models you can buy new today, and they cover a lot of ground. SUVs, pickup trucks, minivans, and sports cars are all on the list. There are several vehicles that fit the whole family or can haul tons of gear — SUVs like the RAV4, Highlander, and Sequoia. But what if you want something with a smaller footprint? Maybe your garage is way too small for something like the full-size Tundra pickup truck or the three-row Sienna minivan, and you're looking for the best fit for a tight squeeze.
From nose to tail, the plucky GR Corolla measures 173.6 inches;a little over 14 feet long. It's tiny and packed with impressive performance, but the GR Corolla isn't the smallest vehicle in Toyota's U.S. lineup. The two-door GR Supra is an impressive sport coupe with engaging driving dynamics, and it edges out the Corolla ever so slightly, checking in at 172.5 inches long.
However, the standard Corolla hatchback has it beat by half an inch, at 172 inches even. Still, there's a bit more space to be saved. Able to fit into the tiniest of U.S. parking spots, the affordable GR86 has them all beat, measuring 167.9 inches from bumper to bumper. On top of being fun to drive, that makes it the smallest Toyota that you can currently buy in the United States.
Some of the smallest Toyotas of the past and abroad
Cars have grown significantly over the last few years, so it's worth looking back on a few of the smallest Toyotas ever sold in the United States to see just how much extra length they've added. Way back in 1968, the Toyota Corolla was available with two doors and a scant size of just 152.8 inches long. The Toyota Yaris, which was on sale in the U.S. until just a few years ago, measured 155.5 inches long in 2018.
By Scion IQ standards, however, the Yaris is practically a land yacht. The tiny two-door IQ measured just 120.1 inches long – nearly three feet shorter than the Yaris. Technically, the IQ was branded as a Scion, but Scion was owned by Toyota and Scion vehicles were built by Toyota, so the IQ's tiny dimensions are certainly worth including here. In other countries, the IQ measured just 117.5 inches long in its first generation — always a perennial on any list of tiny Toyotas.
Currently, the Aygo X is the smallest Toyota you can buy in Europe at 3,700 millimeters (145.6 inches) from front to back. Globally, other small Toyotas have existed in all sorts of forms over the years – including tiny sports cars like the Sports 800. At 3,580 millimeters long (140.9 inches) the Sports beats out the Aygo X by a significant margin.