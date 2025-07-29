How Long Could A Well-Maintained Toyota Prius Actually Last?

The Toyota Prius established the gasoline-electric hybrid car class all by itself in October 1997 when it launched in Japan as the first production car of its kind. The Prius' claim to fame has long been its good fuel economy, which remains a strong draw for many who are looking to save money on running costs by purchasing an economical gasoline car. In base LE form, the fifth-generation model returns up to 57 miles per gallon, which is impressive enough to make it one of the most fuel-efficient cars to buy.

Better reliability is another attribute you would want if you're looking to cut ownership costs, and this is something you'd expect the Toyota Prius to have in abundance given its badge credibility. But is it as reliable in the long run as many expect a Toyota to be? How many miles can a Toyota Prius last? Based on reports by owners, you may be able to realistically expect the Toyota Prius to make it to at least 300,000 miles before it completely breaks down or requires extensive repairs.

But if properly cared for, the Prius can last far longer than that, with some occasionally being seen with 400,000-500,000 miles. Toyota itself has previously posted about a high-mileage Prius model that racked up around 435,000 miles, and according to automotive website Jalopnik, a pristine Prius model was once listed online with over 540,000 miles on the clock.