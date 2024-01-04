7 Essential Tips For Maintaining Your Hybrid Car's Battery Health

One of the major concerns around hybrid ownership centers on the thing that sets it apart from a regular, gas-only powered car: its battery. A car battery can provide extra range, increased power, more torque, and better fuel efficiency. However, hybrid batteries will also degrade and fail over time, and replacing it may be extremely costly. Many manufacturers back their batteries with generous warranty, which can alleviate some of the risks. Some of those warranties are pretty generous, with industry leader Toyota offering up to 15 years should you choose to have your regular services performed at one of its dealerships. With that being said, warranties have their limits, and if you break one of the rules in the fine print then you could be on the hook for a large repair bill.

When we say hybrid battery, we, of course, mean the large battery that powers the vehicle's motor, not the lead-acid battery that powers the starter, radio, and other small items. There are two types of batteries currently used in hybrids — nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. There are some differences in cost, efficiency, and environmental sustainability between the two battery types, but the care instructions are essentially the same. If you're familiar with modern batteries in general, like the ones in a cellphone, there's also a lot of crossover. The battery in a hybrid is essentially a larger version, and many of the things that will damage your cellphone battery will also harm the one in your car.

Here are eight ways you can ensure your battery lasts as long as it's supposed to.