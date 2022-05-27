How Long Does The Battery On A Toyota Prius Last?

Hybrid vehicles are even more popular these days, due in part to their superior MPG performance that equates to lowered gas expenses. This is an important consideration because of how high gas prices can get. It comes as no surprise that the Toyota Prius is still a popular hybrid vehicle among those who want a comfy and affordable driving experience that also lessens their carbon footprint and, by extension, their net impact on global climate change.

The Toyota Prius relies partially on a traditional gas engine and partially on an EV motor that draws energy from the nickel hydride battery. The battery itself is charged by regular use, so as long as you drive your car around regularly, it should stay healthy and give you plenty of mileage. That said, these batteries don't last forever. It's important to note that if a Toyota Prius battery does die on you, you may want to avoid replacing it — instead opting to get it repaired at a dealership. This can theoretically save you thousands of dollars, especially if your Prius is out of its service warranty period. Regardless, you probably won't need to replace your car's battery for quite a while.