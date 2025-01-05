12 Of The Most Powerful Toyota Cars Ever Built

Toyota's cars have always been synonymous with reliability, practicality, and ease of use. To put it bluntly, the brand is seen as the safe choice by many drivers around the world— maybe even a boring one. However, while the Japanese brand never fought the horsepower wars, it has produced some potent machines in its successful history.

Toyota has quite a few engines in its portfolio, including twin-turbocharged monsters, roaring V8s, and even a V12. Don't forget about the hybrids, too, because recently they have also added some necessary verve to the company's economy-oriented range. The list of powerful Toyota models is growing by the day, with the latest GR Supra Final Edition breaking the 400-hp barrier.

But what are the other most powerful Toyota cars ever built? Has the Japanese giant ever produced Ferrari-rivaling horsepower numbers? Lets tackle these questions, and give you the details on some interesting and powerful Toyota cars.