12 Cars That Prove 3-Cylinder Engines Can Still Be Sporty

Depending on where you are in the world, sports cars can have anywhere between four and 12 cylinders. But three cylinders in a sports car? That must be unheard of, right? Well, it's not. The recipe has been here for almost seven decades! And, defying conventional wisdom, it gave the automotive world some tasty fun machines.

Not that this should surprise you. Three-cylinder engines are smaller. Less complex. Thus, they could fit inside smaller and cheaper cars. You know what that means? Affordable fun machines! Sure, a V12 Ferrari is a dream car for most kids, but it sadly remains a fantasy for most of us. A quarter-V12 sports car can be a reality for most, though, even today, with companies like Toyota and Ford toying with the three-cylinder performance car concept.

I've been writing about, testing, and reviewing cars for over 15 years, and I always had a soft spot for cheap, attainable sports cars. Recently, the uniqueness of three-cylinder engines, particularly their off-beat sound, urged me to look deeply into sports cars motivated by these tiny machines. There is something for everyone in this segment, including front, rear, and all-wheel-drive cars. So, strap in, because these cars will prove you can have fun with a three-cylinder engine!

