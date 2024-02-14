2024 Morgan Super 3 Review: Three Wheel Fun Comes With Compromises

Pulling out onto the roads of Gardena immediately revealed how quickly power-to-weight math leaves the chat while driving a lightweight stick-shift three-wheeler without power steering or driver aids. I took the first couple of stoplights easy, letting this piece of British engineering warm up as my own processing power began computing shifter throw and clutch weight and suspension feedback. But the devil at my elbow started whispering and soon enough every pull brought on burnouts off the line, then little chirps between first and second gear, and finally a bit of squiggle even between second and third.

Turns out power stats mean nothing on a featherweight trike trying to harness 118 horses with only a single rear all-season tire that measures 185 millimeters wide. And no traction control, mind, to prevent the kinds of shenanigans that Formula D teams spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to produce at whim. Slot that alu shifter right into first, push into the nice firm throttle, and simply let off the clutch. But prepare for immediate oversteer, easily corrected by flicking the steering wheel into the opposite corner, as the drivetrain's weight over the nose geometrically prevents full spins—unless intended, I say. With a narrow 72-inch track width for the front two tires, playing these games at right turns never even chances sliding into another lane.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The incessant, irresistible urge to peel out only gives pedestrians another reason to stop and stare. Of all the cars and bikes I've ever driven and ridden, the Super 3 attracts the most attention, bar none. The quick evolution in my driving style notwithstanding, Morgan's retro design and that mesmerizing opalescent pink definitely do the trick equally as well. All roll hoops and aero discs and boatttail lines, brushed aluminum trim and quilted interior leather, my modern carbon-fiber helmet standing out like a sore thumb... Who could blame them, when this kind of fun rolls past?