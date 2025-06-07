When someone says "Hyundai," the most likely picture that will probably come to mind will be that of a passenger vehicle — but did you know that the Hyundai Corporation also ships offshore oil rigs, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and an assortment of other things? Here, we're talking specifically about Hyundai vehicles, and their division that makes consumer vehicles, which has creatively been named "Hyundai Motors". It, alongside Hyundai's luxury car division, Genesis, is among the world's top automakers and has been for a very long time.

In 2024, Hyundai Motors was ranked third in the world in terms of global car sales, having netted north of 6.82 million units sold, which gave the group a 4.3% market share of the global car market, tying it with Ford and putting it just behind Honda at a 4.5% share. To put in perspective how solid that number is, one in every 23 cars that is sold across the world is from the Hyundai group. To their credit, the Korean automotive giant offers an extremely wide catalog of models, including some new and innovative ones, as well as legacy nameplates that have been around for decades. Of these models, many sell like pancakes, breaking national and international records, and that's what we're here to show you.

These are 10 of the most successful models in Hyundai history.