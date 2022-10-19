New Hyundai Azera Is A Stunning Sedan America Can't Have

Within Korea, the Hyundai Azera was called the "Grandeur." While the Genesis brand has been spun off into its own full-fledged brand, Grandeur sedans have always been Hyundai's pride and joy, high-end flagship. The Azera left America's shores in 2017. Genesis quickly took its place for anyone wanting a luxury car from Hyundai.

Last year, Hyundai unveiled a Grandeur concept electric vehicle that looks like it rolled right out of 1986. That model was a luxury-focused restomod packed to the brim with touchscreens, leather, and all the speakers anyone would ever want. Today, the Korean brand unveiled the seventh-generation Grandeur sedan. Hyundai claims the newest iteration of the Grandeur is the best the brand has to offer.

But that unveil comes with a massive asterisk for American Hyundai fans. Car buyers in the United States won't be able to bask in the grandeur of the Grandeur, at least any time soon.