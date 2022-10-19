New Hyundai Azera Is A Stunning Sedan America Can't Have
Within Korea, the Hyundai Azera was called the "Grandeur." While the Genesis brand has been spun off into its own full-fledged brand, Grandeur sedans have always been Hyundai's pride and joy, high-end flagship. The Azera left America's shores in 2017. Genesis quickly took its place for anyone wanting a luxury car from Hyundai.
Last year, Hyundai unveiled a Grandeur concept electric vehicle that looks like it rolled right out of 1986. That model was a luxury-focused restomod packed to the brim with touchscreens, leather, and all the speakers anyone would ever want. Today, the Korean brand unveiled the seventh-generation Grandeur sedan. Hyundai claims the newest iteration of the Grandeur is the best the brand has to offer.
But that unveil comes with a massive asterisk for American Hyundai fans. Car buyers in the United States won't be able to bask in the grandeur of the Grandeur, at least any time soon.
Hyundai's new flagship
The new Grandeur design looks right at home next to other brands' recently unveiled flagship sedans, like the Cadillac Celestiq. The brand claims that the new design is a culmination of all the best designs Hyundai has made in the past while still looking toward the future of transportation.
The Grandeur's design is decidedly futuristic with a single light strip across the front grille that Hyundai is calling a "Seamless Horizon Lamp." The brand states the lamp setup was "inspired by the first light of dawn, accentuating the model's wide stance and harmonizing with its parametric jewel grill."
Hyundai prioritized comfort and sheer roominess for the interior, saying that it's an "oasis for relaxation and recovery." Hyundai achieved the cavernous interior on the design concept by pushing the car's C-pillars far toward the back of the car. The interior has all the wood accents, leather, speakers, and sustainable materials one would expect from a luxury flagship in 2022.
As for specs, powertrain, and price, Hyundai has not divulged those details yet.