Hyundai Grandeur Concept EV is a nostalgic blast from the past

South Korean automaker Hyundai is giving us another blast from the past with the Grandeur Concept EV, a reimagined version of Hyundai’s flagship luxury car unveiled in 1986. Few are privy that the first and second-gen Hyundai Grandeur is essentially a rebranded Mitsubishi Debonair saloon. Hyundai marketed the Grandeur as the Azera until 2008, right when Hyundai’s Genesis luxury arm came into full swing.

However, the first-gen Grandeur is where it all started, and it so happens Hyundai is celebrating the model’s 35th anniversary this year. Of course, what better way to commemorate the event than by introducing a Grandeur restomod filled with all the perks expected from a modern car.

Thankfully, Hyundai’s designers have kept the boxy styling intact except for a few nice updates like a restyled grille, new side moldings (oh-so prominent in the 80s and early 90s), reimagined side mirrors, and a custom set of retro-inspired wheels. The Heritage Series Grandeur also has new pixelated headlights and taillights like the ones you’ll find in the Ioniq 5. As a side note, the Ioniq 5 started life as the 45 EV Concept before relaunching the former as a standalone EV brand.

And while most of the exterior is left untouched, Hyundai went crazy with the interior. Instead of having a conventional analog instrument panel, the Grandeur Concept EV now has an integrated digital display and a brand-new widescreen infotainment system. There’s also a vertical screen in the center console to control the built-in 18-speaker soundbar on the dashboard. The same vertical screen also turns into a virtual piano, developed exclusively for the concept by South Korean musical instrument manufacturer Samick.

Meanwhile, the concept is resplendent in retro-inspired burgundy upholstery with Nappa leather seatbacks. Also new are unique lighting elements in the rear cabin that Hyundai calls an “infinity mirror” design with vintage-colored bronze LEDs. Other special touches include a single-spoke tiller, a mechanical gear shift lever, and a handy storage compartment in the armrest.

Under the hood is, well, nothing because the Heritage Series Grandeur is an all-electric vehicle. And like the Hyundai Pony Heritage EV unveiled last April, the Grandeur restomod has a still-unspecified EV powertrain. Hyundai has a habit of recreating modern renditions of its old vehicle lineup, and we can only wonder what the automaker will come up next. An all-electric and rear-wheel-drive first-gen Genesis coupe, perhaps?