8 Of The Fastest Hyundai Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

When Hyundai arrived in the United States in 1986, the upstart Korean carmaker didn't offer much for driving enthusiasts to get excited about. Its first car sold in the U.S. was the Excel, a name that was aspirational more than descriptive, at least from a performance perspective. Based on a Mitsubishi Mirage platform, the Excel offered a 68 horsepower four-cylinder engine under the hood.

Advertisement

However, the Excel delivered tremendous value at a base price starting just under $5,000, along with fairly attractive looks for an economy car thanks to Italdesign. Buyers scooped them up to the tune of 169,000 units in just its first year on the U.S. market, laying the foundation for Hyundai to become a major player in the automotive market in America and around the world. With success came the resources to build bigger and better cars.

Today Hyundai manages four marques, making it a true global car manufacturer. However, Hyundai split the Genesis brand into its own luxury marque in Korea in 2015 and in the U.S. the following year, copying the strategy that its Japanese rivals Honda, Toyota, and Nissan used with Acura, Lexus, and Infiniti, respectively. It also owns Kia and has relaunched Ioniq as a standalone EV brand. With global reach, Hyundai is no longer an upstart — it now builds cars and SUVs with world-class performance. The following list counts down to the fastest Hyundai built so far.

Advertisement