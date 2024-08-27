As with any industry, big automotive firms are never content with having just one car brand. Whether it's Toyota with Lexus and Daihatsu, Honda with Acura, or General Motors with brands like Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick, leading automotive companies are forever seeking ways to expand their market presence, maintain a competitive edge, as well as cater to diverse customer needs. A multi-brand strategy helps them achieve these while growing. However, attaining an umbrella brand status is a slow, gradual process for most, and Hyundai was no different.

Hyundai Motor Company was founded in 1967 by South Korean entrepreneur Chung Ju-yung, and in 1968, it launched its first assembly plant, as well as what is the world's largest car manufacturing plant as of 2024, the Ulsan assembly plant. Hyundai's maiden car production effort was with the Cortina, which was assembled at the Ulsan facility in 1968 in partnership with Ford. Several decades down the line, Hyundai has not only gone from being an assembler to a maker of some of the most compelling vehicles in the world, but it now also owns three other car brands. Here is every car brand Hyundai owns in 2024.