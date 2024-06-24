Every Hyundai Model Made In The U.S.A.

It took the Koreans a long time to join the global automotive market. It takes a lot of bravery to join the global market no matter who you are, as it has proven to be a place of prejudice and fierce competition. Still, that didn't stop the Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai from entering North America in the 1980s and 1990s.

The two's response from the public wasn't exactly the greatest straight away. Hyundai quickly developed a reputation for poor build quality and made price the single reason why anyone would buy one. Fast-forward to today and things couldn't be more different.

Hyundai has risen to the top of the automotive world, at least in the more ordinary consumer car space. The automaker consistently knocks it out of the park with build quality, features, pricing, and even reliability. With such a huge presence in the North American market, it's no surprise that Hyundai has a local facility in Montgomery, Ala. As of 2024, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembles six different models in addition to many of the company's engines.