We Finally Know When Hyundai's 2025 Ioniq 5 N Electric Supercar-Killer Will Hit The US
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV, Hyundai's "Corner Rascal," is coming closer to the shores of the United States. "Hot hatch" might not be the right classification for the Ioniq 5 N, given that a regular all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 weighs 4,546 pounds, and the N model is likely within that ballpark. But it is hatchback-shaped, so it gets a pass. A maximum of 641 combined horsepower helps things quite a bit. According to a press release from Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 N will do a rolling burnout into dealerships starting in March of next year.
Aside from a 600+ horsepower Hyundai EV, a feat by itself, the Ioniq 5 N is the be-all and end-all for performance Hyundais. Hyundai's listed feats for the hopped-up EV not only propel it past other super hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Golf R, the Ioniq 5 N is firmly within high-end sportscar territory. It will complete the 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint in 3.25 seconds. For comparison, an Audi R8, powered by a V10, only has a zero-to-60 time of 3.7 seconds. However, the Ioniq 5 N is limited to a top speed of "just" 162 miles per hour.
Hyundai's hottest hatchback
The Ioniq 5 N comes fitted with thematically appropriate Pirelli P-Zero tires and huge four-piston front brakes. Hyundai has not confirmed the range as of yet, saying that it will divulge more details closer to the car's launch next year. However, the battery has a listed capacity of 84 kWh, and Hyundai says it can charge from 10% to 80% in a scant 18 minutes.
Lastly, there's the question of price. It's an all-wheel drive performance hatchback with more horsepower than some supercars, so it's not going to be a budget-oriented model. The exact numbers have not been revealed, but you can get a general idea by looking at the rest of Hyundai/Kia's performance-oriented models. The 576 horsepower Kia EV6 GT starts at a mostly sane $61,600. So, it's not outside the realm of possibility that it will be somewhere slightly north of that price. It has yet to be driven, but Hyundai likely has something special on its hands. The 2025 Ioniq 5 N is the brand's highest horsepower model by a long shot, and the supercar-killing numbers and specifications don't lie.