We Finally Know When Hyundai's 2025 Ioniq 5 N Electric Supercar-Killer Will Hit The US

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV, Hyundai's "Corner Rascal," is coming closer to the shores of the United States. "Hot hatch" might not be the right classification for the Ioniq 5 N, given that a regular all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 weighs 4,546 pounds, and the N model is likely within that ballpark. But it is hatchback-shaped, so it gets a pass. A maximum of 641 combined horsepower helps things quite a bit. According to a press release from Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 N will do a rolling burnout into dealerships starting in March of next year.

Hyundai

Aside from a 600+ horsepower Hyundai EV, a feat by itself, the Ioniq 5 N is the be-all and end-all for performance Hyundais. Hyundai's listed feats for the hopped-up EV not only propel it past other super hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Golf R, the Ioniq 5 N is firmly within high-end sportscar territory. It will complete the 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint in 3.25 seconds. For comparison, an Audi R8, powered by a V10, only has a zero-to-60 time of 3.7 seconds. However, the Ioniq 5 N is limited to a top speed of "just" 162 miles per hour.