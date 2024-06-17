5 Of The Best Years To Consider If You're Searching For A Used Toyota Camry
Few cars have amassed quite the iconic reputation of the Toyota Camry, with it consistently ranking among the most reliable Toyota models out there. Sure, it may not contain the most fanciful features or be the most fun to drive, but it's never had to be. With its sporty design, elegant interiors, ease of maintenance, and smooth ride quality, the Camry has only become more revered as time has gone on, helping it earn its rightful status as a classic. But across such a stellar lineup, there are certainly eras when the Toyota Camry hit new highs.
Like every car out there, the Toyota Camry has some years that fans consider better than others. The Toyota Camry, for the most part, has maintained a consistently solid track record of quality and popularity over the last 20 years. As a result, it's difficult to truly determine the overall best year for this highly dependable vehicle. But that hasn't stopped car enthusiasts from voicing their opinions.
Of course, what Camry works best for you depends on what you're looking for in a car, the budget you have for a used vehicle and yearly repairs, and most importantly, the reliability of the vehicle itself. As we continue getting accustomed to the 2025 model and whatever is beyond, let's look back at what acclaimed Toyota Camrys are still worth hitting the road today.
2014 Toyota Camry
The seventh generation Toyota Camry released between 2012 and 2017 is widely considered one of the Camry's best all-around lineups. These cars score consistently high with fans and critics thanks to their excellent dependability and performance. Falling near the middle of this impressive lineup is the 2014 Camry, which many feel is the textbook definition of what a mid-sized sedan should be.
With a 92 out of 100 reliability score on J.D. Power (the highest of any Camry on the site), a 4 out of 5 reliability and owner satisfaction score on Consumer Reports, and a 4.4 consumer score on Kelley Blue Book, drivers have made it loud and clear that this was a peak year for the Toyota Camry. While far from being the best-looking or most exciting Camry option out there, its wide array of models, from the stylish SE sport to the fuel-efficient XLE hybrid, give drivers a nice range of choices to suit their needs. Whichever one you go with, you're guaranteed a comfortable ride with a smooth driving performance, a quiet interior, and excellent stability. It's also incredibly affordable, as it's easy to find this exceptional vehicle for as low as $8,200 and usually not going higher than $15,000.
2022 Toyota Camry
Newer cars can be hit or miss with diehard drivers. But that has yet to be an issue with the Toyota Camry. Some of the most recent models within this lineup have received high marks from a wide array of owners and trusted reviewers. Of course, time will ultimately determine how reliable they are in the long run, but it looks like things are shaping up well for some of the latest eight generation Camry models.
The 2022 XV70 Toyota Camry may not have had the biggest upgrades from some of its previous models, but the minor tweaks done to this vehicle have helped fine tune it to near perfection. It's as sleek and sexy as a Camry has ever been, while sporting exceptional safety features and fuel economy. Many have also loved Toyota's implementation of temperature control add-ons such as a dual automatic climate control system, making their ride all the more comfortable.
These qualities have helped the 2022 Toyota Camry get high scores across the board, including an 81 out of 100 from J.D. Power and a perfect 5/5 Consumer Reports score, with the latter score also being bestowed on the 2021 model. It's easy to find a used 2022 Toyota Camry for between $20,000 and $30,000, with most you'll find being in the $24,000 range.
2016 Toyota Camry
As stated before, the seventh generation Camry is considered a high point for the beloved Toyota brand. While the 2014 model is considered a top-of-the-line option by many, the car that would come out two years later is held in similarly high regard.
Again, this is one that didn't make any monumental leaps and bounds in the evolution of the Toyota Camry, which may explain its shockingly low sales from the time, being the first in the seventh generation line to sell less than 400,000 models. But those numbers unfairly reflect this car's performance. The 2016 model delivered a superb driving experience, with enhanced smartphone pairing and GPS capabilities, a high-performing six-speed transmission, and advanced safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Pre-Collision System, all while possessing the same stellar comfort that Camrys are known for.
These qualities and more have helped it receive an exceptionally high 89 out of 100 J.D. Power reliability score, as well as topping its Best Mid-Sized Car of the year ranking, over the likes of Nissan, Kia, and Buick. Other trusted platforms such as Cars.com and Kelley Blue Book have also scored the 2016 Toyota Camry high in regards to customer and expert satisfaction. You can currently find used models for between $9,000 and $18,700.
2002 Toyota Camry
It's not uncommon to hear many car lovers tout the capabilities of older vehicles over newer ones. Even if they lack the fancier features of modern-day cars, they oftentimes don't need them, as they've more than proven their worth as reliable modes of transportation. Given Camry's stellar reputation even in more recent years, you can imagine that their older cars have aged like fine wine.
Between 2002 and 2006, the Camry released its fifth generation of cars. This lineup has been highly rated by customers and is considered among the best Camry generations. Such can easily be said about the first car within this group, with the 2002 Toyota Camry currently sporting a 5/5 owner satisfaction score on Consumer Reports and a 4.7 rating average on both Kelley Blue Book and Cars.com. It's highlighted for further refining the Camry's size, striking a balance of roominess and comfort while cutting down on the cabin volume. Longtime owners report that it's just as reliable on the roads today as it was over 20 years ago, with excellent fuel efficiency and low repair costs.
As can be imagined, they also exceptionally affordable nowadays. While having an initial MSRP between $20,000 and $25,000, it's easy to find a used one for around $3,000 or $4,000 today. Like with most older cars, however, it's crucial to ensure that whichever one you get is in good working condition.
2001 Toyota Camry
The fourth generation Toyota Camry had a lot going for it in during its run from 1997 to 2001. It solidified the Camry as a top choice for those seeking a roomy vehicle, with enhanced modifications made to its length for extra legroom. It additionally brought on further improvements to the 2.2 four cylinder and 3.0 V6 engine, with the latter proving to be exceptionally quiet.
The 2001 model ended off this era with a bang. Its look was more streamlined than ever, with an increased focus on angular look. Its interior came with plenty of unique features for the Camry as well, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, standard stereo system, wood-like trim, and a CD player. It's another safe and dependable family mid-size sedan option with great ride quality and comfortable seating. These and plenty of other factors have helped this car score high on platforms such as Cars.com and Kelley Blue Book, both of which have given it an overall score of 4.6 out of 5.
Used 2001 Toyota Camrys can be found for between $3,000 and $3,500. However, finding good quality used Camrys from this time is becoming harder and harder. It's important to make sure that whatever vehicle you get is free of common used car issues such as rust, electrical problems, or overheated engines.