5 Of The Safest Car Models For First-Time Drivers

If you're shopping for a car for a new driver, safety should be at the top of your list. But safety today means more than just crash protection—it's also about avoiding accidents in the first place. Most modern vehicles now come with features like forward collision warning (FCW) and lane departure warning (LDW) to help prevent crashes before they happen. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that automatic emergency braking (AEB) has cut front-to-rear collisions in half. So, forget the outdated idea of putting a teen in a heavy old "tank"— here are five of the safest cars for first-time drivers that combine solid crash ratings with smart tech.

The criteria include vehicles that rank highest (Top Safety Pick+) in testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and received a five-star (out of five) overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Another requirement is that every car on this list has blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard or optional equipment. These technologies are especially critical for novice drivers who haven't fully developed the habit of checking mirrors or looking both ways before backing up. And because not everyone can afford a new car, we've compiled a mix of fresh-from-the-showroom and second-hand examples that have high safety marks and advanced driver assistance technology.

